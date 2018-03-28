Stone Run Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Stone Run Capital LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Trimble makes up 1.9% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 349,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,562 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,474,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after acquiring an additional 114,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Trimble from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Trimble stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 715,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8,894.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.41. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 10,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 200,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $7,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,946 shares of company stock worth $18,558,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities.

