Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 2.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.75. 530,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29,462.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.16.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $3,771,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $604,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,703 shares of company stock valued at $22,433,887. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

