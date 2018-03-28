StoneMor Partners (STON) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “StoneMor Partners L.P., headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 224 cemeteries and 57 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor is the only publicly traded deathcare company structured as a partnership. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. “

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of StoneMor Partners from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

StoneMor Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.39. 6,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. StoneMor Partners has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.15.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.03 million during the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that StoneMor Partners will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Value Equity Fund Gp L. Oaktree purchased 104,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,202.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 400,706 shares of company stock worth $2,203,351. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 1,652.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA purchased a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in StoneMor Partners by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stonemor-partners-ston-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About StoneMor Partners

StoneMor Partners L.P. owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes. The Company operates through two segments: Cemetery Operations and Funeral Homes. Its Cemetery Operations segment sells interment rights, caskets, burial vaults, cremation niches, markers and other cemetery related merchandise. Its Funeral Homes segment offers a range of services, including family consultation, final expense insurance products, the removal and preparation of remains, provision of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, worship and performance of funeral services, and transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.