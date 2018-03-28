Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EMU Index (BATS:EZU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 191,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,000. iShares MSCI EMU Index comprises 7.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EMU Index as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000.

Get iShares MSCI EMU Index alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EMU Index stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 425,954 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15,280.00 and a PE ratio of -15.12. iShares MSCI EMU Index has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “191,771 Shares in iShares MSCI EMU Index (BATS:EZU) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/stony-point-wealth-management-inc-purchases-new-stake-in-ishares-msci-emu-index-ezu-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EMU Index Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EMU Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EMU Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.