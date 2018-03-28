Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Holdings in STORE Capital (STOR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 138.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of STORE Capital worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 117,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 73,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4,744.42, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.78%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

