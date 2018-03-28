Storm Price Hits $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Storm has traded 85.1% higher against the dollar. Storm has a market cap of $166.79 million and $526.44 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storm token can currently be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.19 or 0.00722186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00145695 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Storm

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to purchase Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

