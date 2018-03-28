Stox Reaches Market Cap of $9.09 Million (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Stox has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and $647,661.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stox token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Qryptos, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Stox has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00720858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015030 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00036693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00146339 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Stox Profile

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,607,041 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,125,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform that leverages the concept of the wisdom of the crowd. It allows users to trade the outcome of upcoming events in multiple categories, including finance, sports, politics and more. “

Buying and Selling Stox

Stox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Liqui, Gate.io, COSS and Qryptos. It is not presently possible to buy Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stox must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

