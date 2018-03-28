STRAKS One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,709.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $6,709.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00007550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,944.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.02 or 0.05673980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $856.56 or 0.10848000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01674260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.17 or 0.02493310 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00203756 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00669100 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00083207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.36 or 0.02676780 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 42,909,180 coins and its circulating supply is 2,816,453 coins. STRAKS’s official website is www.straks.io. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets and Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

