Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) Trading Down 14.8% This Week

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $453.62 million and $11.23 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00057656 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Abucoins, Binance and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00033204 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012940 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00070417 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00023035 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00488116 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 98,794,976 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. “

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Abucoins, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Coinrail, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

