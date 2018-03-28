Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, Ethfinex and HitBTC. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $113,800.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002757 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00724154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012642 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00147101 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033696 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Mercatox, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

