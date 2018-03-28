Substratum Price Tops $0.41 (CRYPTO:SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, COSS, OKEx and Kucoin. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $145.21 million and $4.92 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002754 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00719105 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014986 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012622 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146687 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,893,314 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, COSS, Kucoin, OKEx and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

