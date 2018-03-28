DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($12.35) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a €13.20 ($16.30) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, equinet set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on Suedzucker and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.62 ($20.52).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €13.23 ($16.33) on Tuesday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €14.59 ($18.01) and a twelve month high of €23.97 ($29.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3,100.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Suedzucker’s (SZU) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/suedzuckers-szu-neutral-rating-reaffirmed-at-dz-bank.html.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.