30,666 Shares in Alerian MLP (AMLP) Acquired by Summit Equities Inc

Summit Equities Inc purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,268,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 595,804 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 272,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 4.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 267,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 8.3% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,408,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 142.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,114,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,213,432. The company has a market capitalization of $8,800.00 and a PE ratio of 4.49. Alerian MLP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

Alerian MLP Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

