Summit Equities Inc Trims Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Summit Equities Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.1% of Summit Equities Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Equities Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 608,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,013. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,429.29, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

