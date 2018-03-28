Summit Materials Inc (SUM) CEO Sells $378,500.00 in Stock

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas W. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Summit Materials alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Thomas W. Hill sold 6,300 shares of Summit Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $195,552.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $394,125.00.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,741. The stock has a market cap of $3,376.06, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials Inc has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $490.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Barclays began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 659,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $999,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Summit Materials Inc (SUM) CEO Sells $378,500.00 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/summit-materials-inc-sum-ceo-sells-378500-00-in-stock.html.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.