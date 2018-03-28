Sun Hydraulics Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th.

Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1,715.91, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.79. Sun Hydraulics has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Sun Hydraulics’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SNHY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

