SunContract (SNC) Price Up 7.5% This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, SunContract has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta and YoBit. SunContract has a market capitalization of $24.34 million and approximately $9.83 million worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SunContract

SunContract was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,125,192 tokens. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org/tokensale/index.html. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

SunContract can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

