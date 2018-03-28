Sunoco (SUN) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,604.95, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $33.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

