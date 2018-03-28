Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Superconductor Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4030103377225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Superconductor Technologies alerts:

SCON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Superconductor Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. 46,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,580. Superconductor Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Superconductor Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,145.72% and a negative return on equity of 102.77%. analysts forecast that Superconductor Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/superconductor-technologies-scon-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Superconductor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superconductor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.