S&W Seed (SANW) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is one of 103 public companies in the “FOOD” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare S&W Seed to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get S&W Seed alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for S&W Seed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 2 4 0 2.67 S&W Seed Competitors 632 2738 2798 115 2.38

S&W Seed currently has a consensus target price of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. As a group, “FOOD” companies have a potential upside of 14.04%. Given S&W Seed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -17.08% -4.50% -2.25% S&W Seed Competitors -115.42% -4.08% 1.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $75.37 million -$11.82 million -5.07 S&W Seed Competitors $7.59 billion $479.72 million 15.40

S&W Seed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “FOOD” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed competitors beat S&W Seed on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company (S&W) is a global agricultural company. The Company focuses on the breeding, production and sale of alfalfa seed. In addition to its primary activities in alfalfa seed, it also offers hybrid sorghum and sunflower seed germplasm. As of June 30, 2016, the Company sold its alfalfa seed varieties in more than 30 countries across the globe. It also owns and operates seed-cleaning and processing facilities in Five Points, California and Nampa, Idaho and a seed processing facility in Keith, South Australia. Its commercial product line-up includes alfalfa seed varieties that span from Fall Dormancy (FD) 3 to FD 10. Its non-dormant varieties include SW 10, SW 9720, SW 9215, SW 9628 and SW 8421S. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties are adapted to the winter-hardy intermountain west and the northern half of the United States and Canada. Its FD 3, FD 4 and FD 5 S&W varieties include Rhino, SW4328 and SW5909.

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.