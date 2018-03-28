Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $85,968.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00015933 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swarm City has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00720254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014998 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012587 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00147247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City’s launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,151,259 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT.”

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

