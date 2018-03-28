Swire Pacific (SWRAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Swire Pacific stock remained flat at $$10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in investment of property, manufacturing and sale of beverage and the operation of airlines. Along with subsidiaries, it operates its business through five segments. The Property segment is engaged in the property investment, hotel investment and property trading.

