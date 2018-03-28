Swisscom (SCMWY) vs. Hellenic Telecom Organization (HLTOY) Head to Head Analysis

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Swisscom pays an annual dividend of $1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Swisscom pays out 59.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hellenic Telecom Organization pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.47% 22.88% 7.26% Hellenic Telecom Organization 3.55% 8.81% 3.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hellenic Telecom Organization shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hellenic Telecom Organization has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.18 $1.60 billion $3.09 16.11 Hellenic Telecom Organization $4.33 billion 1.52 $154.92 million $0.15 44.71

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Hellenic Telecom Organization. Swisscom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hellenic Telecom Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Swisscom and Hellenic Telecom Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 1 0 2.00 Hellenic Telecom Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Swisscom beats Hellenic Telecom Organization on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Switzerland and Italy. The Company’s segments include Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. Swisscom Switzerland comprises the customer segments, Residential Customers, Enterprise Customers and Wholesale, as well as the information technology (IT), Network and Infrastructure division. Fastweb is an alternative service provider in the Italian fixed-network market for both residential and business customers. The Other Operating Segments includes the Digital Business unit, as well as Participations and Subsidiaries in the areas of payment solutions, network construction and maintenance, radio transmitters, energy management and event solutions. Group Headquarters includes Group Business Steering, Group Strategy and Board Services, Group Communications and Responsibility, Group Security, Group Human Resources and Worklink AG.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTE) is engaged in the provision of telecommunications and related services. The Company offers a range of telecommunications services, including fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, pay television and information and communications technology (ICT) solutions. Its segments include OTE, COSMOTE group, TELEKOM ROMANIA and Other. In Greece, the Company is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. The Company’s OTE segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Greece. The COSMOTE group segment offers mobile telecommunications services in Greece, Albania and Romania. The TELEKOM ROMANIA segment provides fixed-line services, Internet access services, ICT services and television services in Romania. The Other segment consists of other operations of the Company.

