1,625 Shares in Global Payments Inc (GPN) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,936,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $20,043,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Global Payments to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 384,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,169. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $118.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18,214.75, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.39 million. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,945.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $62,172.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

