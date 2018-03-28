SWS Partners Buys New Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In related news, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $1,891,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,209.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $549,896.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,097.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock worth $3,815,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.15. 1,204,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,867. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,543.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $35.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SWS Partners Buys New Position in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sws-partners-invests-656000-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah-stock-updated.html.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.