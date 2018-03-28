SWS Partners Takes $132,000 Position in Target Co. (TGT)

SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,026 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Target by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Target by 129.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Vetr upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $95.00 price target on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38,202.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $78.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 4.08%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

In other Target news, insider Robert M. Harrison sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $656,664.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,721.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,020.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

