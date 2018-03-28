SWS Partners Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,732,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,412,000 after buying an additional 89,177 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 339,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 163,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 42,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,734,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,142 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

