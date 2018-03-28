Sylebra HK Co Ltd Acquires New Stake in ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)

Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,697,000. ViaSat makes up about 3.0% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sylebra HK Co Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of ViaSat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,803,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ViaSat in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $52.00 price target on shares of ViaSat and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ViaSat from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 99,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,857. The stock has a market cap of $4,143.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.44 and a beta of 0.84. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.75 and a 12-month high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.68.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Nash sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $48,902.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock valued at $542,066. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

ViaSat, Inc is engaged in broadband technologies and services. The Company operates through three segments: satellite services, commercial networks and government systems. The satellite services segment provides satellite-based broadband services to consumers, enterprises, commercial airlines and mobile broadband customers primarily in the United States.

