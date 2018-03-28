Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media headlines about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synchrony Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0044552682128 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,174,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,881. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,315.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $393,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,616 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

