Syndicate 1-Day Volume Hits $110,938.00 (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Syndicate has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Syndicate coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00004509 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. Syndicate has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $110,938.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syndicate alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002853 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007059 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001015 BTC.

About Syndicate

Syndicate (CRYPTO:SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syndicate’s official website is syndicateltd.net.

Syndicate Coin Trading

Syndicate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, YoBit, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Syndicate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syndicate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syndicate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.