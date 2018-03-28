Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) Hits Market Cap of $32.92 Million

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Synereo token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00004128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Synereo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synereo has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00721187 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00037062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00146009 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00035907 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00123601 BTC.

Synereo uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @Synereo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synereo is www.synereo.com. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/synereo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMPs, Synereo’s content flow currency, serve as a way to Amplify the flow of information in the network. AMPing content increases its ability to propagate to peers and the chances of it being seen by more users. This gives them an inherent market value, as any business or individual wishing to bring information to your attention non-organically has to pay you with AMPs for it. Value The AMP is unlike any other cryptocurrency, as it is backed by a commodity for which there is always demand and that can be purchased only with AMPs – the attention of its users. Read more about Synereo’s crypto-token, the AMP, and why it has an inherent use and value on the Synereo network. Value Appreciation As users join the network, AMPs become more effective in acquiring attention. A similar amount of AMPs on the more mature and larger network will allow a piece of content to reach the attention of more users on it, increasing the value of each AMP. As well, a larger user base generates more interaction and content in circulation, increasing the total amount of attention allocated to, and available on, Synereo. As Synereo functions as a platform for new applications and markets, AMPs may eventually become a de-facto currency. Extensibility Synereo enables a new wave of distributed applications that piggyback on the social platform and its user base. Music streaming, content distribution, distributed marketplaces, collaborative platforms, and many other applications can all take advantage of Synereo’s fully decentralized and distributed technology and deploy systems that truly benefit both businesses and end users while removing the need for any middleman. Synereo is open-source and very modular, designed for rich extensibility. AMPs can power the delivery of any content across this distributed cloud and the apps running on top of it. “

Synereo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Synereo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synereo must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synereo using one of the exchanges listed above.

