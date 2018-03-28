Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYNT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Syntel in a report on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Syntel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Syntel in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syntel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $53,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Prashant Ranade sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 257,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,618.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,368 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Syntel by 1,208.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Syntel by 52.2% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Syntel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Syntel in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 33,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,460. Syntel has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,221.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Syntel had a net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 218.07%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Syntel’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Syntel will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology (IT) and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Insurance, Manufacturing, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom.

