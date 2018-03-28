HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,942 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 84,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,008,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SYSCO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31,294.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $64.27.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 61.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In related news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $809,240.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,704 shares of company stock worth $10,012,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

