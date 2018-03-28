Syscoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.95 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $164.35 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, AEX, Bittylicious and Poloniex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 531,893,264 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Livecoin, AEX, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

