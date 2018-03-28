Syscoin Price Tops $0.37 (CRYPTO:SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, AEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $198.60 million and $51.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.81 or 0.01662520 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008232 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004833 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00015797 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001283 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00025973 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002260 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 531,912,853 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, AEX and YoBit. It is not possible to buy Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

