Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) Trading Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003936 BTC on major exchanges including AEX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Bittylicious. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $164.46 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.01713160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004909 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015454 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00024046 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 531,893,547 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange and Poloniex. It is not possible to purchase Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

