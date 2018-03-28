T-Mobile US (TMUS) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) is one of 62 public companies in the “TELECOMM SVCS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare T-Mobile US to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of T-Mobile US shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of T-Mobile US shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “TELECOMM SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares T-Mobile US and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T-Mobile US 11.19% 9.60% 2.86% T-Mobile US Competitors 2.37% -36.53% -2.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T-Mobile US and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T-Mobile US 1 4 19 3 2.89 T-Mobile US Competitors 705 2140 2114 108 2.32

T-Mobile US presently has a consensus target price of $70.93, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. As a group, “TELECOMM SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 20.50%. Given T-Mobile US’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe T-Mobile US has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US’s competitors have a beta of 0.84, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T-Mobile US and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio T-Mobile US $40.60 billion $4.54 billion 11.73 T-Mobile US Competitors $17.54 billion $1.87 billion 63.98

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. T-Mobile US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

T-Mobile US beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, third party distributors, and its Websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2017, T-Mobile US, Inc. operated approximately 2,200 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG.

