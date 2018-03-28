Financial Comparison: Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) versus T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ: CSII) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 4 1 0 2.00 T2 Biosystems 0 2 3 0 2.60

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $5.84, suggesting a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Risk and Volatility

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -1.62% -0.50% -0.31% T2 Biosystems -1,335.51% -432.00% -94.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $204.91 million 3.58 -$1.79 million ($0.10) -220.88 T2 Biosystems $4.66 million 48.23 -$62.42 million ($1.90) -3.28

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.7% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats T2 Biosystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. Its peripheral artery disease (PAD) systems are catheter-based platforms capable of treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries both above and below the knee. Its products include Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS) (Diamondback 360 Peripheral), the Stealth 360 OAS (Stealth 360), Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral and Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral. The Company’s coronary arterial disease (CAD) product, Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS (Coronary OAS), is marketed as a treatment for severely calcified coronary arteries.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company engaged in developing a technology platform offering an alternative to diagnostic methodologies. The Company’s T2 Magnetic Resonance platform (T2MR) enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets at limits of detection as one colony forming unit per milliliter (CFU/mL). The Company’s initial development efforts target sepsis, hemostasis and Lyme disease. T2MR is a miniaturized, magnetic resonance-based approach that measures how water molecules react in the presence of magnetic fields. Its platform detects a range of targets, including molecular targets, such as deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), immunodiagnostics, such as proteins, and a range of hemostasis measurements. The Company offers T2Dx Instrument (T2Dx) and the T2Candida Panel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.