Pier Capital LLC Has $5 Million Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)

Pier Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 52,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 115.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 681,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 502,497 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,482 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $77,314.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 1,500 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $43,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,472.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 316,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,787. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

TCMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray raised Tactile Systems Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,643. The company has a market cap of $566.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The Company is a manufacturer and distributor of the Flexitouch and Entre Systems, medical devices that help control symptoms of lymphedema, a chronic and progressive medical condition that is often an unintended consequence of cancer treatment, and the ACTitouch System, a medical device used to treat venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency.

