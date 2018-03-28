Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TAHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Tahoe Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Tahoe Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tahoe Resources stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,529.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. Tahoe Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Tahoe Resources had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tahoe Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tahoe Resources by 36.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 677,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 182,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 79.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 782.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,223,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,259 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tahoe Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tahoe Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 563,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

