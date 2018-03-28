Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $451.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $407.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $451.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $653.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.08 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.48.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.73. 2,053,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $129.25. The company has a market cap of $11,954.62, a P/E ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 428 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $46,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,456,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.04 Million” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-expected-to-announce-quarterly-sales-of-451-04-million-updated.html.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.