Target Coin (TGT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $653.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Target Coin has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. Target Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $653.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Target Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Target Coin

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin. Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com.

Buying and Selling Target Coin

Target Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Target Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

