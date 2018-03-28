TC Pipelines (TCP) & Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Head-To-Head Survey

TC Pipelines (NYSE: TCP) and Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

TC Pipelines has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultrapar Participacoes has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of TC Pipelines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ultrapar Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Pipelines and Ultrapar Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Pipelines 62.66% 22.80% 7.23% Ultrapar Participacoes 1.97% 17.10% 6.16%

Dividends

TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Ultrapar Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TC Pipelines pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ultrapar Participacoes pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Pipelines has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Ultrapar Participacoes has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. TC Pipelines is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TC Pipelines and Ultrapar Participacoes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Pipelines 3 4 2 0 1.89 Ultrapar Participacoes 1 1 0 0 1.50

TC Pipelines presently has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.69%. Given TC Pipelines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TC Pipelines is more favorable than Ultrapar Participacoes.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TC Pipelines and Ultrapar Participacoes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Pipelines $422.00 million 5.86 $252.00 million $3.16 10.97 Ultrapar Participacoes $25.07 billion 0.47 $493.07 million $0.90 23.34

Ultrapar Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than TC Pipelines. TC Pipelines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultrapar Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TC Pipelines beats Ultrapar Participacoes on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP is a master limited partnership. The Company acquires, owns and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The Company’s pipeline systems transport natural gas in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had four pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that are collectively designed to transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The Company’s pipeline systems include Gas Transmission Northwest LLC (GTN), Bison Pipeline LLC (Bison), North Baja Pipeline, LLC (North Baja), Tuscarora Gas Transmission Company (Tuscarora), Northern Border Pipeline Company (Northern Border), Portland Natural Gas Transmission System (PNGTS), and Great Lakes Gas Transmission Limited Partnership (Great Lakes).

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of Amapá, Ceará, Maranhão, Pará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio Grande do Norte, São Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar Participações S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

