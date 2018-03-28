Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 4,771 Shares of Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Global Payments worth $19,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Payments by 2,412.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens upgraded Global Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $111.12 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $76.47 and a one year high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18,214.75, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $626,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $62,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $1,652,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

