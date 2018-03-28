Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,187 Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 355,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 162,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,715,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 756,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,823,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 444,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after buying an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTLA. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Portola Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 290,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,131. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2,108.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $43,663.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,346 shares in the company, valued at $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

