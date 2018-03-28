Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $937,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,092,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $561,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,288.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,176,650. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82,155.94, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. < JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.76.

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

