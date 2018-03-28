TeamUp (TEAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

TeamUp (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. TeamUp has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of TeamUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TeamUp has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One TeamUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00131174 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022596 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TeamUp Profile

TeamUp (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TeamUp’s total supply is 301,004,896 coins. TeamUp’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin.

Buying and Selling TeamUp

TeamUp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase TeamUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeamUp must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TeamUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

