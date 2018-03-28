Teck Resources (TECK) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a focus list rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.35.

TECK stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14,419.69, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,669,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,403 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 40,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,136,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after acquiring an additional 307,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

