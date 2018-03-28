Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) PT Lowered to $16.00 at B. Riley

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.23% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tegna’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tegna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays set a $12.00 price target on Tegna and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Tegna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tegna in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Tegna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tegna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Tegna (NYSE TGNA) opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,453.56, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.55. Tegna has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $480.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.79 million. Tegna had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 20.74%. Tegna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tegna will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tegna news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $155,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $39,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,152 shares in the company, valued at $310,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Tegna in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tegna by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 11,373,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,331,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tegna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Tegna Company Profile

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

