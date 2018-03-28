TEKcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $833.00 (CRYPTO:TEK)

TEKcoin (CURRENCY:TEK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. TEKcoin has a market cap of $336,511.00 and $833.00 worth of TEKcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEKcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One TEKcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000225 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About TEKcoin

TEKcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2013. TEKcoin’s total supply is 1,414,054,562 coins. TEKcoin’s official Twitter account is @TEKcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TEKcoin is tekcoin.org.

TEKcoin Coin Trading

TEKcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy TEKcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEKcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEKcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

